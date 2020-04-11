WWE Stars Fire Back At Ronda Rousey Over Her Comments

The Spun

WWE stars – including Alexis Bliss and Lana – aren’t happy with Ronda Rousey’s latest comments about the sport. Rousey – who hasn’t competed in the WWE for over a year – recently called her matches “fake fights.”

“I love the WWE,” Rousey said, via Bleacher Report. “I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing.”

The former UFC fighter’s words aren’t sitting well with other WWE stars. Alexis Bliss and Lana took to Twitter to vent their frustration with Rousey and her “fake fights” comments.

“I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save ‘fake fighting,'” Lana wrote on Twitter. “. . . This is a contact sport where REAL things happen!”

It’s highly unlikely Ronda Rousey makes a full-time return to the WWE. She recently admitted so herself, citing it takes too much time away from her family. But her latest comments sets up a potential fight with other stars – like Alexis Bliss and Lana – down the road.

Rousey’s villain-like approach to the WWE is also only enhanced by her latest comments. Angering fans and other stars in the sport would draw a massive audience for her potential return to the ring, whenever that may be.

