Ronda Rousey’s Tweet About Royal Rumble Is Going Viral

There were a number of big returns to the ring WWE’s Royal Rumble yesterday: MVP, Edge, Mighty Molly, and Kelly Kelly are just a few. But one wrestler who fans were disappointed didn’t make the show was “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey.

The former UFC and WWE Women’s Champion is currently on an extended vacation, but there was some speculation that she’d make a surprise appearance at the pay-per-view event in Houston.

But after the Women’s Royal Rumble matches concluded, Ronda took to Twitter to troll the WWE Universe a bit.

She posted a meme of herself with the tagline “You really thought I was going to come back tonight?”

In the hours since publishing the post, she’s received over 21,000 likes and 2,800 retweets and over 4,000 comments.

Ronda hasn’t been in a WWE ring since losing her title at Wrestlemania 35.

We may not see her again until Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa Bay at the earliest, or the day after Wrestlemania.

When will Ronda Rousey return to the WWE ring?