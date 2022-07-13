Sasha Banks Announces First Move Following WWE Departure

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Sasha Banks attends the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Mercedes Varnado, who is famously known as Sasha Banks, has been out of the public eye for the past two months. That'll change fairly soon.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Varnado has booked an appearance at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. She'll get to sign autographs and take pictures with her fans.

Varnado hasn't really been in the news of late ever since she walked out on WWE during the May 16 episode of Raw. According to multiple reports, Naomi and Sasha Banks were frustrated by the company's creative ideas.

Shortly after Banks left the show, the WWE suspended her indefinitely.

Wrestling fans believe this announcement is a clear sign that Banks is done with the WWE.

"She gone," one fan tweeted.

"You don’t use the real name at all for con appearances unless you gone gone," another fan wrote.

Perhaps we'll learn more about Varnado's future when the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo officially begins on Aug. 5.