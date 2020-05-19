Search For Missing Former WWE Star Has Been Suspended

Earlier this week, TMZ broke the news that a search party in California was being conducted to find former WWE star Shad Gaspard. Unfortunately, the latest update on this search is extremely negative.

Shad is well-known for being part of the Cryme Tyme tag team with JTG. They didn’t have much success when it came to winning championship gold, but they had a fun gimmick and did an excellent job of getting crowds amped up during their matches.

TMZ’s initial report on Shad indicated that he went missing during a swim at Venice Beach with his 10-year-old son. Apparently multiple people were pulled out by a rip current. His son was rescued but there hasn’t been any luck finding the former WWE star. Officials believe he did submerge due to a large wave.

According to TMZ, the U.S. Coast Guard told people that the search for Shad has been suspended. The case will not be closed until the officials find him. However, the chances of finding him are fading away as each second passes by.

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Search Efforts Suspended, Hope Fading https://t.co/sHF0l3GSTX — TMZ (@TMZ) May 19, 2020

At least one boat is still searching for Shad this morning, according to the report from TMZ. Hopefully, the search team can find some luck in the coming hours.

This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved, especially if everyone’s worst fears come true.

Our thoughts are with Gaspard’s family and friends during this time.