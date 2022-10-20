Son Of Legendary Wrestler Has Died At 26

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The son of a legendary wrestling figure has died at the age of 26.

On Thursday, Kevin Nash and his wife, Tamara, announced that their son, Tristen, has died.

The Nash family released a statement on their son's death on Thursday afternoon.

Our thoughts are with Kevin, Tamara and the Nash family and friends on Thursday.

"Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash," Sean Ross tweeted.

It's been a tough year for Nash, who also lost his close friend, Scott Hall.

May Tristen Nash rest in peace