Sports World Is Praying For Legendary Wrestler's Family

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Legendary wrestler Kevin Nash is sadly dealing with a family tragedy.

Nash's son Tristen has passed away at the age of 26, the family confirmed on Thursday. He had recently begun working on his father's "Kliq This" podcast.

"The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time," the family said in a statement.

The wrestling world has come together to offer prayers and condolences for Kevin, his wife Tamara and their entire family.

"Awful news. My condolences go out to the Nash family. Kevin always spoke so highly of him," said WrestleZone's Bill Pritchard.

"This is tragic. Sending love to the family and all who are mourning this loss," said Kiley Fuller of Fightful Overbooked.

"No parent should have to bury their child. My condolences to Kevin Nash and his family after the loss of his son, Tristen, at only 26 years of age," added Jason Solomon of HOG Wrestling.

"Kevin Nash's son passing away on the same day as Scott Hall's birthday, ugh," noted Twitter user Logan Stephens. "Losing your best friend and your son in the same year is unimaginably tragic."

We at The Spun would also like to offer our thoughts and prayers to the Nash family.