Sports World Is Praying For Legendary WWE Star

The sports world is praying for a legendary WWE star on Monday morning.

Wrestling Hall of Famer Barry Windham is currently in the ICU after being hospitalized for a heart attack.

Windham, a Hall of Fame figure in the wrestling community, was taken to the hospital this weekend.

"WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is in the ICU after suffering a heart attack over the weekend at an Atlanta airport," TMZ Sports reported.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Barry Windham. Praying for healing and praying he gets well," one fan wrote.

"My prayers are with Barry Windham. I hope he gets better. Praying for him and his family," one fan added.

"I thought that era of wrestling was so cool and flashy and flamboyant and they SCRAPPED. Barry Windham became a favorite. He was a beast. I am praying that he recovers okay," another fan added.

"Praying for Barry Windham," one fan added.

This is the second known heart attack that Windham has suffered. He was previously hospitalized for one.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members.