Sports World Is Praying For Legendary WWE Star Today

WWE legend Kevin Nash recently commented on the three-month anniversary of his son's death.

Nash revealed that he's in a really tough emotional state at the moment. His comments about this situation on the Kliq This podcast made it sound like he's having suicidal thoughts.

"Today is week 12 that I lost my boy," Nash said. "Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth, I mean time flies when you're having fun."

Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, tried to stop his partner from going down this path.

"Don't play like that," Oliver told Nash. "You have guns, so you can't say those things."

This led to another concerning comment from Nash.

"I can do whatever the f--- I wanna do. Long as I leave a note."

With that said, WWE fans are understandably worried about Nash's well-being.

"We love you @RealKevinNash man we're all here for you please don't do this," one fan said.

"I hope he finds his way," another fan replied.

"Sad to hear this man," one person tweeted.

Nash, 63, lost his son at the young age of 26. He passed away after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest.

Hopefully, Nash has the right support system around him.