Sports World Is Praying For Prominent Wrestler's Family

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: A general view during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, former WWE star Dustin Rhodes had unfortunate news to share with his followers. His mother, Sandra Runnels, passed away.

"I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma today," Rhodes announced on Twitter. "She was an incredibly strong mother who was loving and resilient to her dying day. She taught me everything, and I am the man I am today because of her. I am so saddened but so happy she is no longer in pain. Rest in Heaven."

Runnels was married to WWE legend Dusty Rhodes from 1965-1975.

Rhodes' fans and loved ones are sending their well wishes this Wednesday.

"I am so very sorry to hear this," Eric Bischoff tweeted. "She was such a sweet woman. I last saw her in July and she made my day. My heart hurts for you and your family."

"I am so sorry for your loss," one person said. "May she rest in paradise."

Another person wrote, "I am praying for you and the whole Rhodes family."

Our thoughts are with the Rhodes and Runnels families.