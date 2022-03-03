WWE fans will want to tune into “The Pat McAfee Show” this Thursday. Believe it or not, Vince McMahon will be a guest for tomorrow’s episode.

“Vince McMahon’s interview with Pat McAfee tomorrow will be Vince’s first live interview in at least 15 years,” Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post tweeted. “George W. Bush was president the last time he did a live interview.”

Though it’s not much of a surprise, this news generated a lot of buzz on social media.

“That’s nuts when you think about it,” Robin Lundberg of Sports Illustrated replied to Glasspiegel’s tweet.

That’s nuts when you think about it. https://t.co/0M7dzZafIY — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) March 3, 2022

“And it’s gonna end with a feud and mania match,” one fan said.

And it's gonna end with a feud and mania match. 🥱 https://t.co/34edSb3AJl — BlowoutBuzz.com (@BlowoutBuzz) March 3, 2022

“Whoa,” another fan tweeted.

There were a lot of people that shed light on the job McAfee is doing in the broadcasting industry. Once again, the former NFL star landed a big-time guest for his show.

“McAfee is just absolutely crushing the sports media landscape,” Mark Ortega of FOX Sports said. “Who would’ve thought when the former punter took a gamble by cutting his playing career short a little early that he would become this powerhouse?”

McAfee is just absolutely crushing the sports media landscape. Who would've thought when the former punter took a gamble by cutting his playing career short a little early that he would become this powerhouse? https://t.co/ZafRpHQRLi — Mark Ortega (@MarkEOrtega) March 2, 2022

“Pat McAfee has Aaron Rodgers and Vince McMahon. Big credit to the dude @PatMcAfeeShow he’s cooking it nice job bro,” Allan Bell of CBS SportsLine tweeted.

Pat McAfee has Aaron Rodgers and Vince McMahon. Big credit to the dude @PatMcAfeeShow he's cooking it nice job bro. https://t.co/wnex3M2xc6 — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) March 3, 2022

It’ll be very interesting to hear what McMahon has to say about the current state of the WWE. And who knows, maybe he’ll schedule a match against McAfee. Just about anything is on the table.

This Thursday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show” will start at 12 p.m. ET.