Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Wrestler Death News

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The sports world is heartbroken by the passing of a legendary wrestler on Friday.

Antonio Inoki, a popular wrestler and politician, died at the age of 79 on Saturday.

"Inoki, who was battling a rare disease called amyloidosis, died earlier Saturday, according to the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Co., of which he was the founding president. Inoki was upbeat and in good spirits, even as he was fighting the disease," the New York Post reports.

"With his trademark red scarf dangling from his neck, Inoki last appeared in public in August on a TV show, in a wheelchair."

The sports world is heartbroken over the news.

"Oh no. This report says Antonio Inoki has passed away. Rest in Peace to one of the most influential people in wrestling history," one fan wrote.

"Antonio Inoki passes away at the age of 79 on the 60 year anniversary of his pro-wrestling debut. RIP to the legend," another fan added.

"Antonio Inoki….. my family and I owe you so much. Thank you for everything you did for our family, and the business we all love. Prayers to the family RIP," one fan added.

Our thoughts are with Antonio's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace