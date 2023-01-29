Sports World Reacts To Pat McAfee's WWE Return

Pat McAfee was a busy man last year between his podcast, his new role on College GameDay and a number of other ventures. But he wasn't to busy to make his triumphant return to WWE last night.

McAfee returned to the WWE announcers' table for yesterday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. He joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary for the annual event.

It was McAfee's first appearance at a WWE event since last September, when he announced that he was taking a hiatus to join College GameDay. Though with GameDay now done until the fall, McAfee's weekend schedule should be wide open for some more WWE appearances.

WWE fans at the Royal Rumble as well as on Twitter were overjoyed to see McAfee making his return. Many people are hopeful that he will be a part of WrestleMania this spring as well:

As for in-ring competition, that also remains to be seen. Pat McAfee's last match came at SummerSlam in July 2022, where he defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall.

There have been a lot of former NFL players who have tried to make a second career in WWE. But few have been as well-received as often as McAfee has.

With the way the crowd pops for him, McAfee's WWE future could be as great as his own schedule allows him to be.

Will Pat McAfee return to in-ring competition this year?