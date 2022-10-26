Sports World Reacts To The Rock's Daughter's Big News

Actor Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson attend the premiere of 'Skyscraper' on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Simone has officially made her WWE debut.

Simone Johnson's addition had been in the works for some time, and she appeared on-screen for the first time on Tuesday as part of NXT, WWE's developmental brand.

The 21-year-old, whose ring name is Ava Raine, was revealed to be the fourth member of The Schism, a "cult-like faction" that also includes Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid.

Simone made history by becoming the company's first fourth generation wrestler and her debut has intrigued and excited many fans.

At least a couple of people are not happy with the inclusion of Ava Raine in The Schism though.

"Putting The Rock's daughter with the worst faction in wrestling today is absolutely a choice made by Shawn Michaels," said one fan on Twitter.

"They paired the Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine with Joey Gacy. Dead before she even gets started," added "Off the Script's" JD from NY. "It’s all about who you surround yourself with, and the gimmick. I’m sorry."



Hopefully this is the start of a long and successful run in the ring for Ava Raine.