Sports World Reacts To The Sasha Banks Announcement

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Sasha Banks attends the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks returned to the ring this week. However, she's going by a different name.

Banks made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Moné.

In her NJPW debut, Banks confronted Kairi after a IWGP Women's Championship match. She then challenged her to a title match at NJPW Battle in February.

Wrestling fans will certainly miss seeing Banks compete for the WWE, but they're definitely glad she's back in the ring in some capacity.

"This is a moment," one fan said.

"I'm gonna miss her, congrats to her," a second fan tweeted.



"Her presentation is still top-notch, but I'm still scratching my head at the move she performed on Kairi," another fan wrote.

Banks had a strong run in the WWE, claiming the Raw Women's Championship five times and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships three times. She also held the SmackDown and NXT Women's Championships.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Banks rise to the top in the women's division for NJPW.