Sports World Reacts To Thursday's WWE Announcement

WWE revealed another batch of NIL signings Thursday.

The company announced 15 additions to its "Next in Line" program which aims to provide college athletes a "clear pathway" to a possible WWE career by giving them access to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.

The third round of signings features recruits from wrestling, football, track and field, soccer, softball, and tennis. WWE began the initiative in 2021 when signing Olympic gold-medal winner Gable Stevenson, who appeared at WrestleMania last year.

Observers responded to some of the recent signees.

"Among the student-athletes in this class - Youngstown State's Mady Aulbach," HoriZone Roundtable noted.

"Kentucky's Dee Beckwith is one of the athletes on this list along with Cameron Jones who is from Hindman," WLEX TV's Kevin McGuffey wrote.

"Kind of wild to see @YSUWomensHoops player Mady Aulbach on the list," ESPN's Matt Sexton said. "That's really cool! Best of luck to her."

"The WWE has a better handle on NIL than the Florida Gators," a fan suggested.

WWE has now signed 46 college athletes through the NIL program. Although none have yet to perform on the active roster, several of the company's biggest names have taken a similar journey to in-ring success.

Brock Lesnar (wrestling), Roman Reigns (football), Bianca Belair (track and field), and Charlotte Flair (volleyball) are among WWE's current stars with backgrounds in college sports.