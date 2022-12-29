Sports World Reacts To Triple H's Big Announcement

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Professional wrestler Triple H attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on April 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

The WWE has acquired a potential-packed star. Triple H confirmed on social media that Dragon Lee is heading to NXT.

Dragon Lee, a second-generation Lucha Libre Superstar, announced his move to the WWE during a Lucha Libre AAA event on Wednesday night.

Triple H then commented on Dragon Lee's future with the top wrestling company in the world.

"An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started," Triple H tweeted. "The next chapter of @dragonlee95's career begins with @WWENXT!"

The replies to Triple H's announcement were overwhelmingly positive.

"Big signing didn’t see this one coming," one fan said.

"Potentially big get by WWE," another fan wrote.

"Man I am already loving him," a third fan replied.

In an official statement, the WWE said Dragon Lee is known for his "seamless blend of acrobatics with mat technician skills."

We'll see if Dragon Lee can become the next high-flying superstar for the WWE.