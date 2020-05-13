Steve Austin Has Blunt Response To Fan Telling Him To Not Wear Mask

WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin made a name for himself fighting against authority.

But even he isn’t going to break the social distancing rules by going out without wearing his custom Alabama mask. However, at least one fan didn’t like seeing the rebellious ex-wrestler “conform.”

After posting a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a mask to run errands in Los Angeles. One commenter protested, saying that wearing the mask “goes against your reputation” and asked him to “strip off the communism” and be a rebel.

Making a beer run in the Ford Focus on the Mean Streets of LA. Hump day. Almost there…#rolltide pic.twitter.com/df4fUPIRqA — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) May 13, 2020

In typical Stone Cold fashion, Austin wouldn’t let the person have the last word. Austin replied, “Shut up dude” and left it at that.

Steve Austin the hero we need rn pic.twitter.com/tUAmvKHAjK — Local Aquaman Expert (@abrissverlierer) May 13, 2020

When the Texas Rattlesnake tells you to wear your mask, you had better wear you mask.

As for the Alabama mask itself, Steve Austin said that a Clemson fan made it for him. He lamented that the mask may have been intentionally made a little too small just to make fun of him.

Even though he’s a Texas native, Austin has been an Alabama fan for several years now. He admitted that he is a big fan of Nick Saban and the reputation that the defense has.

Austin played football at Wharton County Junior College before getting a scholarship to play at North Texas. But he ultimately left football behind to pursue professional wrestling.