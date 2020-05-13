The Spun

Steve Austin Has Blunt Response To Fan Telling Him To Not Wear Mask

A closeup of Stone Cold Steve Austin.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 15: Actor/former pro wrestler Steve Austin attends WWE & E! Entertainment's "SuperStars For Hope" at the Beverly Hills Hotel on August 15, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for WWE)

WWE legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin made a name for himself fighting against authority.

But even he isn’t going to break the social distancing rules by going out without wearing his custom Alabama mask. However, at least one fan didn’t like seeing the rebellious ex-wrestler “conform.”

After posting a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a mask to run errands in Los Angeles. One commenter protested, saying that wearing the mask “goes against your reputation” and asked him to “strip off the communism” and be a rebel.

In typical Stone Cold fashion, Austin wouldn’t let the person have the last word. Austin replied, “Shut up dude” and left it at that.

When the Texas Rattlesnake tells you to wear your mask, you had better wear you mask.

As for the Alabama mask itself, Steve Austin said that a Clemson fan made it for him. He lamented that the mask may have been intentionally made a little too small just to make fun of him.

Even though he’s a Texas native, Austin has been an Alabama fan for several years now. He admitted that he is a big fan of Nick Saban and the reputation that the defense has.

Austin played football at Wharton County Junior College before getting a scholarship to play at North Texas. But he ultimately left football behind to pursue professional wrestling.

