The Rock Net Worth: How Much Has Dwayne Johnson Made?

Few people in history have bridged the gap between sports and entertainment as well as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The WWE superstar-turned-Hollywood A-lister has been, in his own words, “the most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment” for over 20 years.

His stints in college football with the Miami Hurricanes and pro wrestling with WWE throughout the 1990s and early-2000s are well-documented. But in the mid-2000s, The Rock transitioned from pro wrestling to movies, and his incredible charisma quickly earned him bigger and bigger roles in highly successful franchises.

By the late-2010s, he was the biggest box office star in the world, having starring roles in such films as The Scorpion King, Walking Tall, Moana, and in a number of series’ such as GI Joe, the Fast & Furious series and Jumanji.

But the recent announcement that The Rock has bought the bankrupted XFL with plans to bring it back in the next few years has a lot of people curious: Just how much money does The Brahma Bull have?

We’re answering that question and more today:

What is the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Rock has a current net worth of around $320 million. That number is ten times bigger than it was just 11 years ago.

Given that he earned approximately $20 million per film – nearly all box office hits – that number won’t be shrinking anytime soon.

The Rock is also in charge of the company Seven Bucks Productions, a digital, creative and production team that gets involved in all of his movies. He also has endorsement deals with titans like Apple, Ford and Under Armour.

But he isn’t hoarding it like a dragon. Far from it.

His Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation works with children who have a wide range of medical problems to improve their self esteem and quality of life. He also donated $1 million to his college football alma mater for a new locker room, which is named in his honor.

Who is The Rock? What was his childhood like?

Born Dwayne Douglas Johnson in Hayward, California on May 2, 1972, professional wrestling was built into his DNA. His father, Rocky Johnson, was one of the first black champions in WWE history. His mother, Ata Johnson, is the adopted daughter of “High Chief” Peter Maivia, a legendary Samoan wrestler.

At a young age he moved around the world quite a bit. He lived in New Zealand with his mother as a child and learned rugby before making a more permanent residence in the United States. Between elementary school and high school, the Rock lived in North Carolina, Connecticut, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

Dwayne wasn’t exactly perfect growing up though. He was arrested on a few occasions for fighting, theft and fraud as a teenager.

But he cleaned up his act when he took up sports, excelling in football, wrestling and track & field before earning a football scholarship for college.

Where did The Rock play college football? Was he good enough to go pro?

Dwayne Johnson was a high school football star with offers from across the country by 1990. But the great Dennis Erickson won the sweepstakes and quickly plugged him in at defensive tackle at Miami (FL).

Unfortunately, injuries hampered Johnson’s football career. Though he won a national title with the Canes in 1991, his own contributions were limited. He ultimately lost his starting job to Warren Sapp, who would go on to become one of the greatest defensive tackles of all-time.

But despite his setbacks in college, Dwayne Johnson was determined to turn it into a career. After graduating in 1995, he set his sights north of the border, signing for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League as a linebacker. But he was cut after just two months into the 1995 season.

When did The Rock start wrestling?

With his pro football career taking him nowhere, Dwayne turned to professional wrestling in 1996 and got legendary trainer Pat Patterson to show him the ropes. With his incredible talent, it didn’t take long before WWE (then “WWF”) was ready to give him his big break.

It took little time for Dwayne, now known as “Rocky Maivia” in tribute to his father and grandfather, to taste championship gold for the first time. He won the Intercontinental Championship in February 1997.

“The Rock” didn’t come to prominence until later that year, where he returned from an injury under the new name as part of The Nation of Domination. From April 1997 until late in 1998, his star in the company would continue to rise as his charisma and skill became evident all the time.

His big push started in 1998 when he defeated Mankind to win the WWF Championship, becoming the youngest world champion in history at the time. It would be his first of seven world titles with the company until 2002, during which he feuded with legends like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho.

But once the movie offers started pouring in, The Rock made fewer and fewer appearances in WWE until his contract ended in 2004.

How tall is The Rock?

6-foot-5. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone in cinema who can stand eye-to-eye with The Peoples’ Champ.

When did The Rock get his first movie break?

In 2001, The Rock got his first film role as Mathayus “The Scorpion King” in The Mummy Returns. While his role in the film was limited and largely CGI, he would return in the role in the movie The Scorpion King in 2002.

The Scorpion King received mixed review, but made a killing at the box office. With such a clear demand to see any film with The Rock in it, he started appearing in tons of movies throughout the 2000s.

Between 2005 and 2013, The Rock appeared in 21 films – some hits, some flops. But his more recent films have nearly all been box office gold, especially his recent collaborations with comedian Kevin Hart.

Has The Rock won any awards for his movies?

While The Rock has yet to appear in any films that have earned him true critical acclaim, he remains a fan favorite among younger audiences.

The Rock has received multiple accolades from the Kids’ Choice Awards, People’s Choice Awards and the Teen Choice Awards. He’s also received acknowledgement from Time as one of their “100 Most Influential People in the World” and was named “Man of the Century” by Muscle & Fitness magazine in 2015.

What is The Rock up to now?

The pandemic prevented any of his projects from being released in 2020. But when it’s over he will most likely continue filming and production on Red Notice, an upcoming action-comedy-thriller where he stars alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. It is being directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber of DodgeBall and Skyscraper fame.

He has also been cast as the titular Black Adam in an upcoming DC Comics film. That film is slated for release in 2021.

You can also find him on social media, where he is highly active on Twitter and Instagram.

The Rock has a lot on his plate, but never so much that he can’t appreciate the most important things in life.