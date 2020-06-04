The Rock Releases Statement On What’s Happening In America

We’ve heard from many athletes, actors, corporations and activists speaking out in support of the nationwide protests.

But this morning we got a message from one of the most popular and respected men in America: The Rock. Taking to Instagram, the wrestler-turned-actor pledged to create change and “normalize equality”.

“You have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath… to create the change that is needed to normalize equality,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said during a video addressing the problems. “Because black lives matter.”

Needless to say, that powerful message has quickly gone viral with the many people it resonated with. The video where he expressed the sentiment already has over 8 million views and 51,000 comments.

“Never have truer or more accurate words been said,” one commenter replied. “Thank you deeply brother.”

“Powerful message DJ – thank you for addressing the pain – it’s not easy, is gonna hurt a bit and will be choppy but absolutely… we got this,” wrote another.

A good number of commenters even advocated for The Rock to run for President. Given the approval rating of some recent candidates, he’d probably have a good shot.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who works harder to achieve his goals than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. When he sets his mind to something, you can be pretty well-assured that he’s going to follow through.