The Rock's Daughter Responds To Criticism Over Wrestling Name

Actor Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson attend the premiere of 'Skyscraper' on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

Last weekend, Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, announced her arrival to the WWE.

Johnson is a fourth-generation WWE performer, but her wrestling name--Ava Raine--has caused some consternation among fans, who are unhappy it does not have any connection to her lineage.

Johnson responded to some of the backlash about her new alias on Twitter.

"I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I'll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic," Johnson said. "A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family."

In a subsequent tweet, Johnson said she "could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway.”

Johnson originally began training for WWE in 2020 but her debut has been delayed by a knee injury. She is expected to make her debut later this year.

The 20-year-old is the daughter of a 10-time WWE world champion, and her grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather Peter “High Chief” Maivia are WWE Hall of Famers.

“It means the world to me,” Johnson said in a statement when she announced she was joining WWE in 2020. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”