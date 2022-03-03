Just a few weeks ago, the wrestling world learned that Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, was announced as the first and headlining inductee into the Class of 2022

On Thursday afternoon, fans learned who would be inducting him into the Hall of Fame. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon announced he’ll be inducting The Undertaker into the wrestling federation’s Hall of Fame.

Fans loved the news and thought McMahon was the perfect choice.

“I don’t think there’s anyone fit to induct Taker in the HOF other than Vince McMahon,” one fan said.

Others thought Kane would be the one to induct The Undertaker.

“Wow. Thought for sure it would be Kane,” one fan said.

“To be honest this makes perfect sense. Taker has been one of the most loyal Wrestlers Vince ever had and is arguably the most impactful and influential man WWE ever had! One of the few people Vince always saw and carried in the highest regard too which says something,” another fan said.

The Undertaker made his debut at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1990. He wasted no time becoming a fan favorite. He won seven world championship titles and a record 25 matches at WrestleMania. That included 21-straight.

WrestleMania 38 will be in Texas, Undertaker’s home state. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place the night before.