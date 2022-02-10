Tony Khan, President Of AEW, Shoots Down U.S. Congress Rumor

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan has rapidly turned his wrestling promotion into a global powerhouse in sports-entertainment. But is he trying to parlay his success in wrestling into a job in Congress?

Earlier this morning, ProFootballTalk and Jacksonville Today reported that Khan – who also co-owns the Jacksonville Jaguars with his father, Shad Khan, has filed to run for Congress in Florida. But Khan has made it clear that he has made no such move.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Khan vehemently denied the report that he’s running for Congress. He then called out ProFootballTalk for not fact-checking the story before comparing the situation to some wrestling situations:

“The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of AEW’s roving reporter [Tony Schiavone]. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as [Maxwell Jacob Friedman],” Khan wrote.

The fact checking standard for @ProFootballTalk reporting is far lower than that of @AEW’s roving reporter @tonyschiavone24. I’m definitely not running for Congress; this filing is faker than Eddie Gilbert’s apology to Tommy Rich in 1984. PFT sources as trustworthy as @The_MJF. https://t.co/HPdU53GrfY — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2022

Tony Khan has had a big hand in sports and media for the better part of a decade. He’s served as the Jaguars co-owner since 2012 and co-owner England’s Fulham F.C. since 2017.

Khan is also the owner of TruMedia Networks.

But the biggest role he has a part in – publicly at least – is as the founder, president and co-owner of AEW. He has received tons of accolades from wrestlers and wrestling industry experts for rapidly changing the culture of professional wrestling.

However, it doesn’t appear as though Khan’s next move is to Washington, DC. Not now at least.