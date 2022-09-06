Triple H Gets A Big Promotion: WWE World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Professional wrestler Triple H attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on April 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

The WWE had significant news to announce this Tuesday regarding Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Triple H has been promoted to Chief Content Officer. This is a huge promotion for the former world heavyweight champion.

With this new title, Triple H will oversee creative writing, talent relations, live events, talent development and creative services. He'll report to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.

“WWE is one of the most prolific producers of premium content in the world and I look forward to this amazing opportunity,” Triple H said in a statement. “Having spent my entire career in this business, I’m confident that we have the right pieces in place to continue to grow our audience and deliver for our fans around the world.”

Wrestling fans are very happy that Triple H will get more control over the WWE's writing.

"Love to see it," one fan said.

"This is good for business," another fan replied.

Since Triple H has taken over creative for WWE, Monday Night Raw's viewership has experienced a 15 percent increase in viewership.

If Triple H can continue to put together intriguing storylines, the WWE will be in great shape for years to come.