Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure

It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old.

Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Former wrestler and current WWE chief content officer Triple H went on Twitter to share his thoughts on Inoki.

"One of the most important figures in the history of our business, and a man who embodied the term 'fighting spirit.' The legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki will live on forever," Triple H wrote on Twitter.

The WWE also released a statement on Inoki's death.

"WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki," the company said. "One of the key figures in the history of Japanese wrestling, Antonio Inoki was among the most respected men in sports-entertainment and a bona fide legend in his homeland."

The wrestling world will never forget Inoki's contributions.