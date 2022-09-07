Troubling Details Emerge From Former WWE Star's Arrest

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

There are more reported details regarding the arrest of former WWE star Velveteen Dream last month.

According to TMZ Sports, Dream, real name Patrick Clark Jr., allegedly hit and bit a gym employee during the incident, which took place at Club Orlando on the evening of August 20.

"Cops in the docs say a senior employee at the gym told them that an altercation between him and Velveteen Dream began after he said the wrestler had to leave an area that was closed for cleaning," TMZ wrote.

"The man claimed Dream -- real name Patrick Clark -- went off on him, becoming "irate and argumentative." Things allegedly got so intense, the gym employee told Clark he had to leave the building entirely."

After being told to vacate the premises, Velveteen Dream reportedly hit the man in the face and the two began to fight, during which the ex-pro wrestler allegedly bit the employee.

Dream, 27, is charged with battery and trespassing on a property after warning. Both are misdemeanors.

Six days after his arrest for the gym altercation, Dream was again cuffed by Orlando authorities for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Dream debuted with WWE in 2015 and left the company in 2021.