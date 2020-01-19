UFC Fan’s Reaction To Conor McGregor’s Win Is Going Viral

Conor McGregor made his emphatic return to the Octagon on Saturday evening. The Irish star dominated “The Cowboy” Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor had a first round TKO in 40 seconds.

The performance was an incredible one. McGregor used his shoulder to beaten up Cerrone’s face in the match’s early seconds.

Moments later, McGregor had Cerrone on the ground, hammering him with punches, causing the fight to be stopped.

The arena in Las Vegas was equally stunned and excited with the showing. Most expected McGregor to win, but not in 40 seconds.

One fan in particular went viral with her reaction:

It was a crazy night at UFC 246, that is for sure.

What’s next for McGregor?

Everyone wants to find out the answer to that question right now. Floyd Mayweather appears to want a rematch from their boxing bout, but it’s more likely that McGregor gets back into the Octagon for a huge UFC fight.

We’ll find out his plans soon.