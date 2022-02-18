The Spun

Undertaker To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame: Fans React

World Wrestling Federation's Wrestler Undertaker Poses June 2000 In Los Angeles Ca370782 04: World Wrestling Federation's Wrestler Undertaker Poses June 2000 In Los Angeles, Ca. (Photo By Getty Images)

Professional wrestling icon The Undertaker will headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 this April. Few people in any sport are as deserving to headline their own class as he is.

Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, was announced as the first and headlining inductee into the Class of 2022 on Friday. His induction caps off a historic wrestling career that spanned 30 years.

The Undertaker had a number of personas as a character in the WWE. Over the decades he changed from being a funeral director to a servant of the devil to a biker to a being of magical powers.

But far more than being a unique character in wrestling history, he was a superb in-ring performer as well. The Undertaker won countless accolades and holds countless more records in WWE history.

So it should be no surprise that The Undertaker is getting all kinds of props on Twitter today. Fans, writers and wrestlers alike are celebrating his remarkable career today:

The Undertaker made his debut at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1990 and quickly became a fan favorite. He won seven world championship titles, a record 25 matches at WrestleMania (including a record 21 straight) and had dozens of iconic matches throughout his career.

WrestleMania 38 will be in Texas – Undertaker’s home state – and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place the night before.

It’s going to be a special night for the WWE Universe, though perhaps a little bittersweet as well.

There will never be another Undertaker.

