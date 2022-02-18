Professional wrestling icon The Undertaker will headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 this April. Few people in any sport are as deserving to headline their own class as he is.

Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, was announced as the first and headlining inductee into the Class of 2022 on Friday. His induction caps off a historic wrestling career that spanned 30 years.

The Undertaker had a number of personas as a character in the WWE. Over the decades he changed from being a funeral director to a servant of the devil to a biker to a being of magical powers.

But far more than being a unique character in wrestling history, he was a superb in-ring performer as well. The Undertaker won countless accolades and holds countless more records in WWE history.

So it should be no surprise that The Undertaker is getting all kinds of props on Twitter today. Fans, writers and wrestlers alike are celebrating his remarkable career today:

The Undertaker is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Internally, this has been solidified since well before Royal Rumble. It couldn't be anyone else — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 18, 2022

Undoubtedly the greatest character of all time, there will never be another like Taker. Congrats legend, well deserved. https://t.co/4oIZ5tTNGn — NO’-ah AD’lerr (@adlernoah99) February 18, 2022

Congratulations to @undertaker on his induction into the #wwehof! No one, and I mean NO ONE, deserves it more. The Undertaker is truly iconic and transcends @WWE. The man behind the character is just as impressive! I am absolutely thrilled! CONGRATULATIONS!! — Kane (@KaneWWE) February 18, 2022

There will NEVER be anyone who had a run like Taker – both in and out of the ring. 30+ years on top, multiple eras, led by example, and made everyone around him better! The true MOST VALUABLE PLAYER of all time! Congrats Mark! @wwe@undertaker #WWEHOF #WrestleMania https://t.co/qbkjdlYoZc — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 18, 2022

The Undertaker made his debut at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1990 and quickly became a fan favorite. He won seven world championship titles, a record 25 matches at WrestleMania (including a record 21 straight) and had dozens of iconic matches throughout his career.

WrestleMania 38 will be in Texas – Undertaker’s home state – and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place the night before.

It’s going to be a special night for the WWE Universe, though perhaps a little bittersweet as well.

There will never be another Undertaker.