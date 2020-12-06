Video: Crazy Knockout At UFC Vegas 16 Tonight

Fans excitedly start to tune into the main event of UFC Vegas 16 on Saturday to witness a high quality middleweight bout. However, the moment of the night might’ve already happened.

In an early card lightweight bout between Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman UFC fans witnessed one of the craziest knockouts of the year. In Leavitt’s 2020 debut, he picked up Wiman and slammed him down to the mat. Wiman took the brunt of the impact on his head and clearly was knocked out from the blast. It took just seconds for the bout to conclude.

Immediately, the official called off the fight and granted Leavitt, known as “The Monkey King”, the win. He remained undefeated in his career with the victory.

Take a look:

HE SLAMMED HIM FOR THE KO 😱 (via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/X2XvO28u6o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2020

From the video, fans can clearly see that Wiman was knocked out cold from the hit. Hopefully, he’s able to recover quickly from the blow.

Leavitt made sure to remain sportmanslike following the impressive win. Following the knockout, the young fighter went over to Wiman’s wife to speak with her and express his desire for his opponent’s recovery.

Here’s a few reactions to Leavitt’s 2020 debut:

That’s a serious slam 😨 #UFCVegas16 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 6, 2020

The Monkey King has arrived! What an impressive performance!!! Congrats @jojo_monkeyking!!!! #UFCVegas16 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 6, 2020

That’s why MMA is the greatest sport in the world.

You never know what will happen. #UFCVegas16 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 6, 2020

UFC Vegas 16 can be seen on ESPN+ or fans can watch the main event between Jack Hermansson and Mavin Vettori on ESPN2.