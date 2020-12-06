The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Crazy Knockout At UFC Vegas 16 Tonight

UFC Vegas fight night knockout.UFC.

Fans excitedly start to tune into the main event of UFC Vegas 16 on Saturday to witness a high quality middleweight bout. However, the moment of the night might’ve already happened.

In an early card lightweight bout between Jordan Leavitt and Matt Wiman UFC fans witnessed one of the craziest knockouts of the year. In Leavitt’s 2020 debut, he picked up Wiman and slammed him down to the mat. Wiman took the brunt of the impact on his head and clearly was knocked out from the blast. It took just seconds for the bout to conclude.

Immediately, the official called off the fight and granted Leavitt, known as “The Monkey King”, the win. He remained undefeated in his career with the victory.

Take a look:

From the video, fans can clearly see that Wiman was knocked out cold from the hit. Hopefully, he’s able to recover quickly from the blow.

Leavitt made sure to remain sportmanslike following the impressive win. Following the knockout, the young fighter went over to Wiman’s wife to speak with her and express his desire for his opponent’s recovery.

Here’s a few reactions to Leavitt’s 2020 debut:

UFC Vegas 16 can be seen on ESPN+ or fans can watch the main event between Jack Hermansson and Mavin Vettori on ESPN2.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.