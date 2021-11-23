Video: Fan Attacks WWE Wrestler Seth Rollins At Monday Night Raw

Tonight’s WWE “Monday Night Raw” event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn went off the rails when a fan attacked wrestler Seth Rollins.

As Rollins walked away from the ring toward the backstage area following his match, a fan came sprinting around the corner down the ramp and tackled the 35-year-old star.

Rollins and the fan grappled on the ground momentarily until security closed in. The fan has reportedly been taken into custody.

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously,” WWE said in a statement. “The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

You can see all the mayhem unfold in the video below. We must warn you though: the language is NSFW, so be careful where you listen to the audio.

Bra im at wwe n brooklyn somebody attacked seth rollins 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yNoUfaBoVo — Jay (@kash_vL) November 23, 2021

Thankfully, this situation, while crazy, did not turn into anything serious. The idiot fan who rushed Rollins was unable to do any damage.

Incredibly, this is not the first time a fan has rushed a WWE performer during an event in Brooklyn. Legendary wrestler Brett Hart was attacked during his Hall of Fame speech at Barclays Center in 2019.