Video Of Mike Tyson, Ric Flair Going Viral Today

Imagine walking down the street in Chicago and seeing Mike Tyson and Ric Flair smoking weed together?

On Tuesday night, this actually happened. The boxing legend and wrestling Hall of Famer were in the Windy City for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Tyson and Flair reportedly smoked onstage at the event "while discussing the benefits of cannabis over drugs such as Xanax." They then took their blunts to the streets.

Flair posted a video of the pair hanging out.

"Smokin’ That Ric Flair Drip All Night Long With @MikeTyson ! WOOOOO!" he captioned the clip.

Flair partnered with Tyson 2.0, Iron Mike's cannabis company, earlier this year. The two collaborated on the "Ric Flair Drip" line together.

Judging by the video, the "Ric Flair Drip" is a quality strain.