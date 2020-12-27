Vince McMahon Reacts To Death Of Former WWE Star

The WWE family was devastated to learn of the death of Jon Huber, who performed as both “Brodie Lee” and “Luke Harper.” He was just 41.

Huber passed away on Saturday night, shocking WWE fans. According to an Instagram post from his wife, Manda, he died of a non-COVID related lung issue.

Vince McMahon, the Chairman & CEO of WWE, Inc., became the latest to express his condolences to Huber’s family on Sunday morning. He sent out a succinct tweet that summed up the thoughts of many devastated wrestling fans.

“The entire WWE family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jon Huber, known to the WWE Universe as Luke Harper. Our thoughts are with Jon’s family, friends, and fans,” McMahon said.

The entire WWE family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jon Huber, known to the WWE Universe as Luke Harper. Our thoughts are with Jon’s family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/aLMecqXQLe — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 27, 2020

McMahon was just the latest to address Huber’s passing. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which partnered with Huber for much of his wrestling career, issued a statement on Saturday night.

“The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken,” AEW said in a statement. “In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee. Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate enough to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time.”

“We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

The staff of The Spun send our condolences to Huber’s family.