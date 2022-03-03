Vince McMahon Reveals What Time He Works Out Every Day

WWE CEO Vince McMahon may be 76 years old, but his work ethic in the gym hasn’t slowed down.

In addition to his success as a businessman and showman, McMahon is known for his massive, ripped physique, which he continues to hone.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday–his first live interview in 15 years–McMahon revealed that he finishes his training everyday at 3 a.m. That’s after he starts his workouts around 1:30 a.m. while most of the world is still asleep.

This habit “helps me more mentally and psychologically,” McMahon told McAfee, adding that it’s the “only socially acceptable outlet for my aggression.”

There you have it, folks. The next time you wake up and can’t find the motivation for your morning workout, just remember that Vince McMahon already completed his by the time you got out of bed.

It could be just what you need to get going.