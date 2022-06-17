Vince McMahon Will Appear On SmackDown Despite Investigation

HOLLYWOOD - MARCH 14: Triple H, Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon at the 2,357th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Vince McMahon held on Hollywood Blvd on March 14, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage)

On Friday, the WWE announced that Vince McMahon is stepping aside from his role as CEO. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has been named interim CEO and interim chairwoman of the company.

This decision from McMahon comes at a time where he's being investigated for allegedly agreeing to a $3 million settlement with a former paralegal. This agreement is supposed to prevent the woman from going public with any details about her relationship with McMahon.

McMahon released a statement on this matter.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” McMahon said.

Despite the fact that he's stepping aside from his role as the CEO of the WWE, McMahon is set to appear on SmackDown this Friday night.

As always, SmackDown will air 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

There'll be plenty of fans curious to see what McMahon has to say about this investigation and his future with the company.