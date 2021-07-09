Watch: Chris Jericho Punches Fan Who Rushes Ring During AEW Event

Few fanbases in all of sports or entertainment are as passionate as professional wrestling fans. But one fan went overboard at a recent AEW event and got way more than he bargained for from Chris Jericho.

On Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Jericho went to the ring for a confrontation with rival Maxwell Jacob Friedman. But as he entered the ring and started pumping up the crowd, a fan went over the security barricade and tried to get in.

Security quickly swarmed the fan, who tried holding onto the ropes. But Jericho was not having any of it and punched the fan, knocking them back into security.

The TNT broadcast didn’t show the entire incident, but it did capture Jericho taking a swing at the fan. Take a look:

Here’s the beginning of the event for added context:

Chris Jericho wasn’t about to put the incident behind him though. During his confrontation with MJF he integrated what happened into the segment.

“I shoulda let that fat bas- come in here and beat your ass,” Jericho told his rival.

The segment finished without any more interruptions from fans (though it did end in MJF getting knocked out by Jericho).

As for the fan, they’re likely facing a lengthy or even lifetime ban from AEW events and possibly even criminal charges.

After AEW was forced to close the doors to fans for months and months and months, you’d think some people would appreciate being back more. Oh well.