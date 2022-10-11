Look: Wresting World Reacts To Big The Rock News

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 05: Dwayne Johnson arrives to the LAFH Awards at The Lot in West Hollywood on April 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with E! News, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was asked who is the Head of the Table. This was a reference to a comment Roman Reigns made in the past.

Let's just say The Rock had a very interesting response to that question from E! News.

"Who is head of the table? Without saying any names, you're looking into his eyes right now," The Rock replied.

The Rock was then asked if he's confirming a match with Reigns. He quickly shot that down.

"I am not confirming that at all. No. No, I am not. I know I'm going to get a text from him after he watches this."

WWE fans, however, are convinced that we'll see The Rock at WrestleMania next April.

"Come back and prove it then k thanks," one fan said.

"Here we go," another fan responded.

A match between The Rock and Roman Reigns would draw tons of viewers at WrestleMania, there's no doubt about it.

Whether or not that match will actually happen is a different story.