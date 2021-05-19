Wrestling Community Pays Tribute To Andre The Giant

March 19, 2021 marks the 75th birthday of the late-great wrestling legend Andre the Giant. And all around the world wrestling fans and entertainment fans alike are paying tribute.

Born in France and suffering from pituitary gigantism, Andre Roussimoff grew to over 7 feet tall and 500 pounds at a young age. But he parlayed his incredible size into professional wrestling and quickly captured the attention of the entire world.

Dubbed “The Eighth Wonder of the World,” Andre the Giant would capture championship gold, headlining some of the biggest wrestling cards in history and even enjoyed the movie spotlight. His character Fezzik was one of the most memorable in the hit movie The Princess Bride.

To mark the occasion of what would have been his birthday, people from all walks of life are paying tribute. The wrestling world, general sports world, and even U.S. Congressman Dan Bishop have paid tribute to the wrestling legend.

Today we remember the late, great 8th Wonder of the World, Andre the Giant. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hmT4I2H01O — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021

Andre The Giant would have been 75 today. One of his most famous pictures is him holding a full size can of beer. pic.twitter.com/Xcv33MLjZT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 19, 2021

Celebrating the legendary, 8th Wonder of the World, André the Giant, on what would have been his 75th birthday. pic.twitter.com/1RmLwNEn6E — NWA (@nwa) May 19, 2021

COMMEMORATIONS: Rep. Dan Bishop honors the life of Andre the Giant on the House floor on what would've been his 75th birthday. pic.twitter.com/UtTRlJRj2h — Forbes (@Forbes) May 19, 2021

Outside of wrestling, Andre the Giant was one of the greatest beer drinkers in the world. He famously downed 119 12-oz cans of beer in just six hours, and could regularly finish a 24-pack of beer in a single car ride.

Andre passed away in 1993 at the young age of 46. The then-World Wrestling Federation promptly made him the first-ever inductee into their Hall of Fame.

Since then, Andre has been inducted into every major professional wrestling Hall of Fame around the world.

There have been many giants in professional wrestling, from The Undertaker to Big Show to Great Khali. But few were as recognizable anywhere and everywhere as Andre the Giant.