Wrestling Insider Has Unfortunate Update On John Cena's Status For SummerSlam

John Cena waits in the ring to face his opponents during WWE's Monday Night Raw at Rose Garden arena in Portland. (Photo by Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images) Chris Ryan - Corbis/Getty Images

A couple of weeks ago, John Cena returned to Raw to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the WWE. Despite that appearance, it sounds like fans will have to wait for him to make another title run.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there will "almost surely" be no appearance from Cena at SummerSlam later this year.

Meltzer pointed out that Cena isn't being advertised for any future shows. That's a strong indication that WWE isn't expecting a match from Cena anytime soon.

There was some belief that Cena would face Austin Theory. After all, the latter called out the former in an off-air promo. Unfortunately though, that's not the case.

Of course, this is crushing news for fans who wanted to see Cena at SummerSlam.

Cena has been a fan favorite in the WWE universe for nearly two decades.

Eventually, Cena will be utilized at a marquee pay-per-view. It just makes too much sense.

Whenever that time comes, WWE fans should cherish that moment.