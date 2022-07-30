Wrestling Legend Triple H Reacts To Dwight Howard's WWE Tryout
The WWE has been holding its tryouts this week in Nashville, Tennessee. One of the biggest names in attendance was Dwight Howard.
That's right, the eight-time NBA All-Star made an appearance at the WWE's tryouts for SummerSlam week.
WWE legend Triple H recently shared his thoughts on Howard's future as a professional wrestler. It sounds like he was impressed by the NBA champion's stature.
“[Howard's] straight from the shadow realm. He came in here and flicked everyone like a booger and it was amazing,” Triple H said, via Wrestling Inc.
Triple H actually had a one-on-one conversation with Howard at the event in Nashville.
Howard truly believes competing in the WWE is in his future.
"I think it is something that's in my future. I love the WWE. I love wrestling," Howard said. "Hopefully one day in the future, I'll actually be in the ring. ... I've been watching this my whole life and I was like, 'Man, if I had an opportunity to do this, I was going to do it with my whole heart to the best that I can.'"
Even though Howard sounds very interested in the WWE, his current plan is to play in the NBA for the 2022-23 season.