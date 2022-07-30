Wrestling Legend Triple H Reacts To Dwight Howard's WWE Tryout

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Professional wrestler Triple H attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on April 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

The WWE has been holding its tryouts this week in Nashville, Tennessee. One of the biggest names in attendance was Dwight Howard.

That's right, the eight-time NBA All-Star made an appearance at the WWE's tryouts for SummerSlam week.

WWE legend Triple H recently shared his thoughts on Howard's future as a professional wrestler. It sounds like he was impressed by the NBA champion's stature.

“[Howard's] straight from the shadow realm. He came in here and flicked everyone like a booger and it was amazing,” Triple H said, via Wrestling Inc.

Triple H actually had a one-on-one conversation with Howard at the event in Nashville.

Howard truly believes competing in the WWE is in his future.

"I think it is something that's in my future. I love the WWE. I love wrestling," Howard said. "Hopefully one day in the future, I'll actually be in the ring. ... I've been watching this my whole life and I was like, 'Man, if I had an opportunity to do this, I was going to do it with my whole heart to the best that I can.'"

Even though Howard sounds very interested in the WWE, his current plan is to play in the NBA for the 2022-23 season.