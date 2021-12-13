Wrestling Referee Was Seriously Injured In Terrifying Fashion

Local professional wrestling may not be as high profile as the brands we see on television, but they’re no less violent – and often much more so.

This past weekend, there was a horrifying incident during a World Class Pro Wrestling event in Irving, Texas. Per TMZ, Devon Nicholson, aka Hannibal, took things in a match way too seriously when he stabbed a referee in the head with an iron spike.

Video shows Nicholson stabbing and scraping referee Lando Deltoro over a dozen times before being pulled off by another wrestler. The public address announcer then called for a doctor to assist.

Deltoro had to be rushed to the hospital, where he received sutures to close up his wounds. Thankfully, Deltoro is reportedly on pace for a full recovery.

A wrestler stabbed a referee in the head with an iron spike so violently during a match Saturday — the man was forced to go to the hospital. https://t.co/JfCXTzChrD — TMZ (@TMZ) December 13, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Deltoro said he’s in a lot of pain and that things are still “fuzzy” for him.

“Recovering at home,” Deltoro said. “Still a bit fuzzy and pain, yes lots of pain. But I’ll live. Thanks you all for the outpouring of love and support.”

I am a firm believer that if you put good out into the world, good will return to you #downbutnotout pic.twitter.com/0bE71rWbtP — Lando Deltoro God’s perfect idiot (@Elcucuyfeo) December 13, 2021

As for Nicholson, he is officially out with World Class Pro Wrestling following incident. Promotion owner Jerry Bostic said on Sunday that he found Nicholson’s actions appalling. He announced that Nicholson is no longer associated with the promotion and is barred from future events.

“World Class moving forward will not be associated with Devon Nicholson,” Bostic said. “I cannot and will not condone what happened last night.”