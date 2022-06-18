Wrestling World Reacts To Latest Vince McMahon News

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It was announced on Friday that Vince McMahon is stepping aside from his role as the CEO and chairman of the WWE. Despite that announcement, he appeared on SmackDown for the opening segment.

McMahon is currently being investigated for a report that alleges he paid money to a former employee to not share any details regarding an affair.

Some fans wondered if McMahon would address this investigation during this Friday's edition of SmackDown. Instead, he reminded the crowd in Minneapolis of the company's famous signature.

"Those four words are 'then,' 'now,' 'forever,' and the most important word is 'together,'" McMahon said. "Welcome to Smackdown!"

McMahon then walked out of the ring with his theme song playing in the background.

There are plenty of fans confused by this segment. Additionally, there are people disgusted that fans cheered for McMahon.

"Very interesting, definitely not what was expected," one fan tweeted.

"WWE fans cheering this guy after everything we know he's done, and a lot of other things he's done that we do not really know of. Speechless," a second fan said.

"Why in the heck were they cheering him," another fan wrote.

In addition to this appearance on SmackDown, McMahon released a statement on this investigation into his alleged behavior.

"I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are," McMahon said in a statement.

McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, will be the interim CEO and chairwoman for the WWE.