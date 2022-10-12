Look: Wrestling World Reacts To Renee Paquette News

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: WWE announcer Renee Young attends the WWE, Facebook, Dosomething.org and GLAAD Anti-Bullying Event at Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club on August 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Renee Paquette is signing with AEW. On Wednesday night, Tony Khan officially announced the move.

"Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE," Khan tweeted.

Paquette, 37, was with the WWE from 2012-2020. She quickly became a fan favorite due to her contributions as a commentator, presenter, and interviewer for the company.

Judging by the reactions on social media, wrestling fans are quite thrilled that Paquette is joining AEW.

"Very few wrestling signings get universally praised," one fan said. "EVERYONE is happy to see Renee back."

"Credibility and professionalism coming to AEW," another fan wrote on Twitter.

"Love to see good people winning," a third fan tweeted.

At this time, AEW has not yet released an official statement regarding this signing.

AEW will be live tonight on TBS Network. It'll be interesting to see if Paquette makes an appearance on the show.