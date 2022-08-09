Wrestling World Reacts To The Rock's Big Announcement

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had exciting news to share with his fans on Monday. He's an executive producer of a new docuseries called Tales from the Territories.

Tales from the Territories will debut on Oct. 4 on Vice. This series will be based on "the golden-age of professional wrestling."

Before the WWE became what it is today, the wrestling industry was divided into local regions. Tales from the Territories will provide fans an in-depth look at that time.

Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, the creators of Dark Side of the Ring, also helped create this series.

In the teaser that Johnson shared on Twitter, it showed interviews from Abdullah the Butcher and Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

The wrestling universe can't wait to see Tales from the Territories, albeit some people are concerned the absolute truth won't be told.

“We’re incredibly excited to expand the ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ series with this first-ever exploration of the hidden past of wrestling’s Wild West era, with a dream collaborator in Dwayne Johnson, who has such deep family roots in the history of the business," Husney and Eisener said. “We can’t wait to showcase the fascinating stories of the pioneers who set the stage for wrestling’s worldwide pop culture dominance.”

The first episode of Tales from the Territories will air at 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 4.