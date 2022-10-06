Wrestling World Reacts To Thursday's Heartbreaking Death News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee has died, as announced by her mother on Thursday. She was 30 years old.

Lee earned a developmental contract with WWE by winning the last season of the revived contest in 2015. She appeared on some live NXT shows before getting released in 2016.

The wrestling world was devastated to learn about Lee's passing.

"This is just awful news," WWE legend Mick Foley wrote. "I’m sending my best wishes and a healing prayer to her family and friends."

"I never met Sara Lee but she always seemed to have a beautiful energy," former WWE Superstar and AEW chief brand officer Brandi Rhodes said. "My heart goes out to her family and friends. It just doesn't make sense sometimes."

"30 is far too young to die," wrestling journalist Louis Dangoor wrote. "Especially when you've got three young kids. Sara Lee seemed like a lovely individual too from her time on Tough Enough. A real sweet person. Life sometimes really isn't fair."

"Awful news hearing that Sara Lee passed away," Wrestling Observer's JJ Williams said. "Was always so sweet to everyone at the FL shows."

Lee was married to Cory Weston, who wrestled in WWE under the ring name Wesley Blake. Our hearts go out to him, their children, and all other family and friends impacted by this tragic loss.