Wrestling World Reacts To Troubling CM Punk Situation

CM Punk's return to pro wrestling was supposed to be a game-changer for all parties involved. Instead, his stint with AEW has been filled with controversies and headaches.

Punk is at the center of the latest AEW drama due to a backstage brawl with Steel, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. He's expected to be disciplined for his role in this matter.

As if things weren't bad enough, Punk is apparently dealing with an injury that'll require surgery.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, Punk suffered an injury during his match against Jon Moxley.

Wrestling fans are understandably disappointed by the way Punk's time at AEW has played out.

"Nobody has ever gone out sadder," Kazeem Famuyide said.

"It's unbelievably sad what this CM Punk run in AEW has turned into," JDfromNY206 wrote. "This was supposed to be a career defining moment for him, and MJF, and it has been riddled with injury, drama, and hypocrisy. With him being injured AGAIN with the World Title, a lesser role is now best for him."

Kiley Fuller of Romanticize Wrestling tweeted, "If CM Punk gets fired, has there ever been a more disappointing and disgraceful return to wrestling?"

Meltzer said AEW's title situation will change due to Punk's injury.

We'll see if Punk is still a part of the big picture at AEW when the dust settles.