WWE Announced Several Notable Releases On Thursday

This has been a tough week for WWE fans, as the company has released a handful of fan favorites due to reasons unknown at this time.

Billie Kay and Mickie James were the first two wrestlers let go this afternoon. This didn’t sit well with the WWE’s fan base, especially since both wrestlers are so important to the women’s division.

Kay, 31, showed excellent skills on the mic and was one half of The IIconics before the company decided to end that act. James, meanwhile, is a five-time WWE Women’s champion and will definitely make the Hall of Fame in a couple of years from now.

Even if the WWE only released Kay and James it would be a notable day for the industry. Unfortunately, the cuts just kept on coming.

The WWE also announced that it’s parting ways with Wesley Blake, Bo Dallas, Chelsea Green, Kalisto, Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce and Tucker.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake,” the company said in a statement. “We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors.”

Letting go of a talented performer like Samoa Joe has to hurt. Many fans thought he’d be an excellent heel after he was called up from NXT, but he was never properly used on Raw or SmackDown.

Samoa Joe transitioned into an announcing role with WWE after suffering multiple injuries. It’s unclear if he wants to wrestle elsewhere, but he’ll have several options on the table now that he’s a free agent.

Overall, the WWE released a charismatic heel in Samoa Joe, a future Hall of Famer in Mickie James, and two talented, tag-team wrestlers in Billie Kay and Peyton Royce – aka The IIconics.