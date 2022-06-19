WWE Announces Legendary Referee Has Died

LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 24: A general view during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Another legendary WWE referee has unfortunately passed away, the company announced on Sunday.

Tim White, who began his officiating career in the ring in 1985, has passed away, WWE revealed this afternoon. He was 68.

In addition to his job as a referee, White also worked as Andre The Giant's assistant in the 1980s. As a ref, he was part of a number of iconic matches, including 1998's Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring.

Even though a shoulder injury cut short White's time in the ring, he remained with WWE behind the scenes as a producer, official and talent agent.

Tragically, White is the second longtime WWE referee to pass away recently.

The company announced on Saturday the death of David Hebner, 73, who worked for WWE for more than two decades.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of both men at ths time.