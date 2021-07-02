WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at the age of 59,” the company said in a statement. “WWE extends its condolences to Wilkes’ family and friends.”

Del Wilkes was actually an All-American on the football field for South Carolina before eventually transitioning to wrestling. It wasn’t until 1997 that he became a notable figure in the WWE, which was known as the World Wrestling Federation at that time.

The Patriot fittingly wore red, white and blue attire during every match. He had a thrilling bout with Bret Hart for the World Heavyweight Championship at the In Your House: Ground Zero pay-per-view, but ended up submitting to the “Sharpshooter.”

Several fans and former wrestlers went on Twitter to pay tribute to Del Wilkes this week.

“Very sad to hear the passing of the Patriot Del Wilkes,” former wrestler Marc Mero tweeted. “Nothing but fond memories working with him in WCW. My thoughts are with his family and numerous fans. Thank you for the memories.”

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of The Patriot Del Wilkes,” William Regal wrote. “A great wrestler and a favorite opponent in WCW. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Our thoughts are the Wilkes family during this time.