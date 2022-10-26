WWE Broadcaster Heartbroken Over The Brittney Griner News

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's appeal of her 9 1/2-year prison sentence was rejected on Tuesday, and she will remain detained in Russia for the foreseeable future.

Griner has received support from around the sports world, including from WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton, who commented on the situation on Twitter this morning.

"Man - this #BrittneyGriner situation is heartbreaking," Braxton said. "And before you respond to this tweet with something negative or bigoted, do not. I will block you. Her sentence is insanely cruel, inhumane and unfair. I hope she stays strong."

According to reports, Griner will now be transferred from a Moscow jail to a penal colony.

The only hope for the WNBA star at this point is for the United States and Russia to negotiate a prisoner swap. Thus far, talks have not been fruitful.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that any discussions must be kept confidential.

"We always say that any contacts about possible exchanges can only be conducted in silence under a tight lid on any information," Peskov said.