WWE Hall Of Fame Diva Arrested On Multiple Charges

A WWE Hall of Fame diva has been arrested on multiple charges in New Jersey.

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, a 47-year-old Hall of Famer, was reportedly arrested on multiple charges on Monday. She was reportedly booked into the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

The WWE Hall of Famer, known as the first “diva,” was reportedly arrested on charges that include: “eluding police officer,” “operating a motor vehicle during second license suspension” and “contempt/violate domestic violence restraining order.”

Just talked to a good friend of Tammy Sytch who let me know she's back in jail. Violated terms of probation, violated a restraining order, drove under suspension and tried to evade police. Shit. Continued prayers and support that she ultimately turns her life around. — Anthony DeBlasi (Don Tony) (@DonTonyD) July 13, 2020

Wrestling Inc. had more on her situation:

Sytch has been on parole since being released from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Carbon County, Pennsylvania earlier this year. There’s no word yet on if this latest arrest has to do with a parole violation. Sytch was paroled earlier this year on February 25, after originally being scheduled to be released on March 25. She was paroled early after lawyers petitioned for her release at a hearing the week before. She had been in jail since February 23, 2019 after being arrested in Seaside Heights, New Jersey for DWI, which was her 6th charge for driving under the influence since 2015. The pro wrestling veteran has battled a number of legal and personal issues in multiple states, including arrests and probation violations, since 2012.

The New Jersey native began her professional wrestling career in the early 1990s. Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.