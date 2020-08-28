On Thursday night, the wrestling world received awful news when a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler passed away.

“Bullet” Bob Armstrong passed away on Thursday, his sons confirmed in statements posted to Twitter tonight. Armstrong was 80 years old.

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong,” the statement read. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date.”

“WWE is saddened to learn that “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and patriarch of the legendary Armstrong wrestling family, has passed away at age 80,” the WWE said in a statement on Thursday night.

WWE is saddened to learn that “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, a WWE Hall of Famer and patriarch of the legendary Armstrong wrestling family, has passed away at age 80.https://t.co/VC0Lzr0RGO — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2020

Armstrong kicked off his wrestling career in 1960 and frequently wrestled for affiliates of the National Wrestling Alliance. At one point in his career, he unsuccessfully challenged Jack Brisco for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

He eventually retired from wrestling in 1988 and began to train his sons to follow in his footsteps. Armstrong’s four sons — Joseph, aka Scott Armstrong, Brad, Steve and Brian, aka WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Jesse James all competed in wrestling as well.

“I think somebody up there likes me,” Armstrong said during his 2011 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech. “I got to live my dream.”

Our thoughts are with the Armstrong family.